Innovative water plan recognized

YORK -- What’s the use of having plenty of water available if it is not drinkable?

This is the question posed by the One District, Two Plans, One Water initiative, which seeks to protect both water quality and water quantity by managing the two objectives together in the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD). The NRD was recently recognized with the “Best Practice Award” from the American Planning Association’s Nebraska Chapter for the community supported planning project.

The project was unique as it was the state’s first-ever combined water quality management and voluntary integrated management planning process. The two planning efforts are typically conducted separately, but the NRD seized the opportunity to combine two inseparable priorities for water: quality and quantity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The One District, Two Plans, One Water process was created in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE). The process involved feedback and continuous input from a stakeholder group of 18 district citizens who represented different types of water users (industry, residential, recreation, and agriculture).