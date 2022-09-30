Inmate sent back to jail for assault

YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars.

She was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

Jochum had been scheduled for sentencing earlier, but upon her no-show for the proceedings a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, which was later amended to a Class 1 misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.

When the assault took place, Jochum was serving a two-year sentence for two convictions of possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County.

When she was originally sentenced, Judge Stecker told her, “For priors, you have two convictions of possession of a controlled substance, a theft, making false statements, DUI, MIP, theft, forgery and two infractions for possession of marijuana. You have an extensive criminal history and you are currently on post-release supervision. You have taken steps to address your behaviors and the probation officers believe you are appropriate for probation given your progress,” and she was sentenced to two years of probation.

Earlier, Judge Stecker told her she was accused of violating nine areas of probation compliance, which included that she had to obey laws, reside in Nebraska, obtain employment, cooperate with probation, abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances, enter a treatment program, attend meetings, complete outpatient programming and serve 90 days in jail.

She admitted to five violations and the prosecution dismissed the rest.

This week, Jochum was sentenced to six months in jail as well as two years of probation.