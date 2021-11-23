Inmate pleads not guilty to assault

YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women has been charged of assaulting other inmates and being a habitual criminal – she has also pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and being a habitual criminal. She is currently serving a five-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and assault of a peace officer. She had earlier served a two-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Class 2A felony sentencing provisions, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if found to be guilty.

If Rodriguez is found to be a habitual criminal and is sentenced for the assault charge, she could be facing an additional 10-60 years in prison.

Rodriguez entered her not guilty plea in York County District Court during recent arraignment proceedings and Judge James Stecker set sentencing for Feb. 23, 2022.