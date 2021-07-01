Inmate gets more time in prison, for assaulting another inmate

YORK – Jonetta Lucas, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, will be spending additional time in prison and in post-release supervision after she was convicted of assaulting another inmate.

Her sentencing was held this week in York County District Court.

She is currently serving a four-year sentence out of Douglas County for two convictions of theft by shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has also served prior prison sentences for the following crimes: possession of cocaine in Sarpy County; theft by shoplifting in Douglas County, and theft by shoplifting, third offense, in Douglas County.

“She has participated in programming while incarcerated and intensive supervised probation could be helpful for her,” her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel said to Judge James Stecker, prior to the pronouncement of sentence.