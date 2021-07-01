Inmate gets more time in prison, for assaulting another inmate

YORK – Jonetta Lucas, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, will be spending additional time in prison and in post-release supervision after she was convicted of assaulting another inmate.
Her sentencing was held this week in York County District Court.
She is currently serving a four-year sentence out of Douglas County for two convictions of theft by shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
She has also served prior prison sentences for the following crimes: possession of cocaine in Sarpy County; theft by shoplifting in Douglas County, and theft by shoplifting, third offense, in Douglas County.
“She has participated in programming while incarcerated and intensive supervised probation could be helpful for her,” her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel said to Judge James Stecker, prior to the pronouncement of sentence.
“You are 35 years old, you are incarcerated at NCCW,” Judge Stecker said to Lucas. “Your criminal history includes multiple thefts, possessions to deliver, having your probation revoked, assaults, flights to avoid arrest, providing false information. And now this is assault of another inmate. You have a lengthy criminal history and the court cannot ignore that the victim suffered stitches and a concussion. You have not led a law abiding life and you are likely to commit other crimes.”