YORK – Several weeks ago, an arrest warrant was issued for Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), who has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and failed to show up for sentencing.

She was later found and sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the case began when a guard at the prison said he saw Beale (while an inmate at NCCW) strike another inmate and the two began to grapple.

When they were broken up, guards said the other inmate was injured with bleeding and swelling.

Beale served a prison sentence for convictions of tampering with evidence out of Dawson County, possession of methamphetamine out of Dawson County, third degree domestic assault out of Dawson County, possession of cocaine out of Merrick County, failure to appear out of Merrick County and possession of methamphetamine out of Lincoln County.

This past week, she was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison. She was given credit for 35 days already served in the matter.