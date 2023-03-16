YORK – Anthony Gardner, 38, who is an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, has been given more time in prison after violating a protection order in York County.

He was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker.

Gardner was charged with a Class 4 felony because of a prior conviction of violating a protecting order in Morrill County. Having a subsequent offense heightens the possible sentencing possibilities.

Judge Stecker sentenced Gardner to a term of 1-2 years of incarceration with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was given no credit for any days already served in the matter, as he had not served any time on this particular charge. He is in prison for a separate, unrelated conviction.

Two years in prison was the possible maximum sentence for this level of offense.