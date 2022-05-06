Inmate gets more prison time, after assaulting another inmate

YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women has been given more prison time after assaulting another inmate in the prison.

Taylor Melvin, 24, was sentenced to a term of 1-2 years in prison for second degree assault. She was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker in York County District court.

She is currently serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for assaulting a health care professional, assault of a confined person, assaulting a peace officer and another conviction of assaulting a peace officer.

She was given no credit for any other time served.