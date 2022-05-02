 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate gets more prison time after assault

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women / NCCW / prison stock

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women

 YNT File Photo

YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women convicted of assaulting other inmates has been sentenced to more prison time.

Jennifer Rodriguez, 27, was initially charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and being a habitual criminal. She is currently serving a five-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and assault of a peace officer. She had earlier served a two-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.

She later pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the habitual criminal enhancement was dismissed.

She was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

This past week, she was sentenced to an additional term of 1-2 years in prison for the assault conviction.

Cuba holds massive May Day parade for first time since pandemic

