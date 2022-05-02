Inmate gets more prison time after assault

YORK – An inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women convicted of assaulting other inmates has been sentenced to more prison time.
Jennifer Rodriguez, 27, was initially charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and being a habitual criminal. She is currently serving a five-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and assault of a peace officer. She had earlier served a two-year sentence for domestic assault (second degree) and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony.
She later pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the habitual criminal enhancement was dismissed.
She was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
This past week, she was sentenced to an additional term of 1-2 years in prison for the assault conviction.