Inmate gets 2-4 years for assault

YORK – Misty Mousseaux, 36, of Kearney, an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York, has been sentenced to an additional two to four years in prison, because she was again convicted with assault by a confined person.

She had previously been charged with alleged assault and sexual assault of fellow inmates.

Mousseaux earlier pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

The prosecution was also initially seeking the designation of Mousseaux as a habitual criminal which would have created the ability to tack on an additional 10-60 years in prison. The habitual criminal allegation was based on Mousseaux’s prior convictions, which include: a conviction of attempted robbery on Sept. 14, 2010, in Hall County for which she was sentenced to 40-60 months in prison; and a conviction of second degree assault on March 21, 2013, in Hall County, for which she was sentenced to a term of 3-5 years in prison.

The habitual criminal allegation, however, was later dismissed by the prosecution in return for Mousseaux’s guilty plea to the assault charge.