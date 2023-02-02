YORK – Kenna Staab, 40, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been found competent to stand trial and proceedings have been set for late April in a case involving assaults of other inmates.

A competency evaluation took place earlier to determine if she is fit to stand trial and a hearing was held this week in the matter.

She earlier pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree assault, which are Class 2A felonies that carry a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction. These counts pertain to assaults on two different inmates.

She is further accused of being a habitual criminal. On July 1, 2011, in Nance County, she was convicted of attempt of a Class 3 felony and was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison. On March 18, 2015, also in Nance County, she was convicted of second degree assault and was sentenced to a term of 4-6 years in prison. If sentenced to prison on the assault charge, a habitual criminal designation could increase her incarceration by 10-50 years.