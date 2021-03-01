Inmate at York prison dies, grand jury to be convened

YORK – Niccole Wetherell, 40, died Friday morning, Feb. 26, at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW) in York.
Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Sarpy County.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition, according to prison officials.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
The grand jury will be convened through the York County District Court, as the prison is located in York County and the local District Court has the jurisdiction.
