YORK – Kenna Staab, 40, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has admitted to assaulting another inmate while incarcerated.

She earlier pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree assault, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

She was further accused of being a habitual criminal. On July 1, 2011, in Nance County, she was convicted of attempt of a Class 3 felony and was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison. ON March 18, 2015, also in Nance County, she was convicted of second degree assault and was sentenced to a term of 4-6 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement this past week, the habitual criminal allegation was dropped, as was one count of second degree assault. She pleaded no contest to one count of second degree assault.

Sentencing has been in York County District Court for July 10.