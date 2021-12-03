Inmate accused of urinating on guard, charged with felony

YORK – Ramona Young, also known as Ramona Kallpakoff, 54, of Fairbury, is accused of a Class 3A felony after allegedly urinating on a guard at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.

Young has been officially charged with assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision upon conviction.

The guard was working in the intake area where County Safekeeper Inmate Young was being processed when the alleged assault took place.

Court documents indicate that urine sprayed onto the guard’s shirt and pants, and it is noted medical records show Young had a medical condition at the time.

Young’s arraignment was held in York County District Court and she pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been scheduled for next spring.