Injuries reported at Highway 81 crash
  • Updated
Road 3 and Hwy 81 Accident

McCOOL JUNCTION – Local law enforcement and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of a very serious accident at the intersection of Road 3 and Highway 81 at approximately 3 p.m., Thursday.

At the scene, it appeared a pickup and a semi hauling grain had collided on the highway. The semi had overturned with the grain spilling onto the road surface.

Responding to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, York County Sheriff’s Department, York Fire and Rescue and McCool Junction Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the crash was not immediately evident.

The conditions and identifies of the individuals involved has not yet been released.

