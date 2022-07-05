Injured motorcyclist sentenced in drug, obstruction and trespassing case

YORK -- A motorcyclist who wrecked a motorcycle on Interstate 80 and hid from law enforcement has been sentenced in a case involving possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and second degree criminal trespassing.

Christopher Gray, 42, of Monticello, Iowa (also with an address in Minnesota) appeared for sentencing this past week in York County District Court.

This case began when York County Emergency Communications received a report that a white Honda motorcycle had gone off the road and into a ditch along Interstate 80 near mile marker 352 (one mile west of York).

Deputies arrived on scene, along with members of the York Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, the motorcycle was located and the driver was nowhere to be seen,” court documents indicate. “This motorcycle was registered to Christopher Gray.”

There were also two backpacks on either side of the motorcycle. In one, deputies found a bank card belonging to Gray along with a small glass jar with a white crystal substance (which was found to be methamphetamine), a broken glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue inside and a used hypodermic needle.

EMTs and deputies located foot tracks through the weeds, over the barbed wire fence and into the adjacent cornfield. Due to the unknown state of the driver of the motorcycle, canine handlers from the Nebraska State patrol were contacted to assist in tracking the driver. Shortly after they arrived, a trooper had verbal contact with a man a few yards into the cornfield.

The trooper gave Gray several opportunities to come out of the cornfield, but he refused and yelled back that he was hurt or he could not move. After about 45 minutes, a service dog was sent into the cornfield and Gray was located. He was placed in handcuffs and was able to walk out of the cornfield on his own.

He was taken to York General Hospital for assessment and admitted he is a methamphetamine user and no longer uses intravenously because “his veins are so small due to heavy drug use he now smokes it.”

Gray has an extensive criminal history including multiple charges and convictions of crimes related to the possession of controlled substances and assaults on law enforcement officers.

Regarding this case, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation with three future stints in jail that can be waived by the court, for possession of a controlled substance. The charges of obstruction of a police officer and criminal trespassing were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.