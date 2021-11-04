Injured motorcyclist arraigned for possession, obstruction and trespassing

YORK – A motorcyclist who wrecked a bike on Interstate 80 and hid from law enforcement has been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and second degree criminal trespassing.

Christopher Gray, 42, of Monticello, Iowa, was arraigned this past week in York County District Court.

This case began when York County Emergency Communications received a report that a white Honda motorcycle had gone off the road and into a ditch along Interstate 80 near mile marker 352 (one mile west of York).

Deputies arrived on scene, along with members of the York Fire Department.

“Upon arrival, the motorcycle was located and the driver was nowhere to be seen,” court documents indicate. “This motorcycle was registered to Christopher Gray.”

There were also two backpacks on either side of the motorcycle. In one, deputies found a bank card belonging to Gray along with a small glass jar with a white crystal substance (which was found to be methamphetamine), a broken glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue inside and a used hypodermic needle.