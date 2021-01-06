Information sought regarding theft in Henderson

HENDERSON -- The Henderson Police Department is currently investigating a theft of a concrete breaker attachment for a Bobcat skid loader.

York County Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the individuals that were involved.

The theft occurred between May 2020 and December 2020. The model number of the attachment is NB160 and serial number is B37N00126.

The attachment was purchased by the City of Henderson from York Equipment for the sum of $6,500. The breaker was stored outside, at the back of the city shops located at 1401 Oak Street in Henderson.

York Crime Stoppers is officer a reward up to $250 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved.

Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.

Callers will remain anonymous.