This week, Americans celebrated the anniversary of the founding of our country. The Fourth of July is a day we reflect on our independence – freedoms that have been hard-fought since the inception of our nation. We owe so much to the men and women who serve our nation in uniform. They defend our independence at home and abroad, and it would be impossible to celebrate the Fourth of July without acknowledging their contributions to the cause of freedom around the world.

Our country was founded on the idea that our people, not a monarch, would guide our government. The often-referenced preamble of Declaration of Independence lays out a series of “self-evident” truths that still guide us today. All men are created equal and endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

America is, truly, the land of opportunity. Through hard work and determination, something Nebraskans know well, we’ve taken an experiment that began on July 4, 1776 and turned into a prosperous, free nation. Our best days are still ahead of us, and our past and present challenges remind us of the responsibility we each hold to treasure and protect the freedoms we hold dear.

We’ve got work to do, but America is still the best country in the world. In his farewell address, President Ronald Reagan famously elaborated on his vision of America as the shining city on a hill. America as the shining city was and is not new concept, but Independence Day is a fitting time to reflect on just what it means. In his address, Reagan said, “After 200 years, two centuries, she still stands strong and true on the granite ridge, and her glow has held steady no matter what storm. And she’s still a beacon, still a magnet for all who must have freedom, for all the pilgrims from all the lost places who are hurtling through the darkness, toward home.”

The United States is our home, and we are fortunate to be able to say that. We’ve weathered many storms, but our glow is steady and our people are strong. Serving as your congressman is a great honor, and I will always take seriously the responsibility to preserve liberty. May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.