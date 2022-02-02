Incumbents file candidacies for NRD board of director seats

YORK – A number of incumbents have filed their candidacies to seek reelection to the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, the following incumbents have filed so far:
• Subdistrict 2: Douglas Dickerson of Seward
• Subdistrict 3: Bill Stahly of Milford
• Subdistrict 4: Paul Weiss of McCool Junction
• Subdistrict 5: Michael D. Nuss of Sutton
• Subdistrict 6: Bill Kuehner of Aurora
Individuals wanting to run for seats in their subdistricts, for the local NRD board, must do so within the guidelines for the Primary Election.
Incumbents must file by Feb. 15 and non-incumbents must file by March 1.
The NRD board of directors are elected on a non-partisan basis.
