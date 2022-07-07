Incumbent filing deadline nearing for village board seats

YORK – Incumbents seeking to run for their seats on local village boards have a week to file their intentions with the York County Clerk’s office.

Local village board candidates do not have to file until the summer months for the General Election cycle – while all others have to file before the Primary Election in May.

Incumbents have until July 15 to file their candidacies for village board seats, while all non-incumbents have until Aug. 1.

In Benedict, there are two village seats up for election this year – those of Miranda Martin and Aaron Reetz. Both have filed and a non-incumbent has as well – Robert Jensen.

In Bradshaw, the seats of LJ McCormick and Terrence Werth are up for election. Werth has filed.

In Gresham, the seats of Thomas Luettel and Kimberly Sheehan are up for election. Sheehan has filed.

In Lushton, the seats of Darwin Weisheit and Kathy Hall are up for election. So far, no one has filed.

In McCool Junction, the seats of Thomas Hoarty and Patricia Wagner are up for election. Both have filed.

In Thayer, the seats of Daryl Foutz and Sue Foutz are up for election. So far, no one has filed.

In Waco, the seats of Robert Naber and Rick Pfiefer are up for election. Pfiefer has filed to seek reelection.

Interested candidates can file with the election commission office, which is located right across the hall from the clerk’s office, on the main floor of the York County Courthouse.