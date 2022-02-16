Incumbent election filings end with some locals not running again

YORK – The deadline for incumbents to file their candidacies for Primary Election races arrived on Tuesday, Feb. 15 – and some people holding local offices will not be running again.

As he stated several months ago, District 3 County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger will not be seeking reelection. So far, no one has filed to run for that seat.

District 1 County Commissioner Daniel Grotz has filed to run for his seat, as has District 4 County Commissioner Randy Obermier. So far, no one has filed to run against them.

Also as she stated several months ago, York County Assessor Ann Charlton will not be seeking reelection. However, sitting York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has filed to run for the position of assessor.

York County Attorney John Lyons did not file candidacy to run for the position to which he was earlier appointed, meaning his term will come to an end at the end of 2022. There is one candidate, so far, for that position – Attorney Gary Olson of Papillion.

York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube has filed to seek reelection to her position and so far, no one has filed to run against her.