Incumbent election filings end with some locals not running again

YORK – The deadline for incumbents to file their candidacies for Primary Election races arrived on Tuesday, Feb. 15 – and some people holding local offices will not be running again.
As he stated several months ago, District 3 County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger will not be seeking reelection. So far, no one has filed to run for that seat.
District 1 County Commissioner Daniel Grotz has filed to run for his seat, as has District 4 County Commissioner Randy Obermier. So far, no one has filed to run against them.
Also as she stated several months ago, York County Assessor Ann Charlton will not be seeking reelection. However, sitting York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin has filed to run for the position of assessor.
York County Attorney John Lyons did not file candidacy to run for the position to which he was earlier appointed, meaning his term will come to an end at the end of 2022. There is one candidate, so far, for that position – Attorney Gary Olson of Papillion.
York County Clerk of the District Court Sharilyn Steube has filed to seek reelection to her position and so far, no one has filed to run against her.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner has filed her candidacy and is currently not challenged.
York County Public Defender David Michel has filed to seek election to his office and is currently not challenged.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection. He is being challenged by former York County deputy, Scott Wiemer.
York County Surveyor Rex Heiden has filed to seek reelection to his position.
York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo has filed to seek reelection and is currently not being challenged.
On the Henderson City Council, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Matthew Friesen, Stan Friesen and Brian Hiebner. Neither Friesen filed to run again. Hiebner has. So far, Hieber is the only candidate.
On the York City Council, there are four seats up for election this year – those of Jeff Pieper, Sheila Hubbard, Christi Lones and Scott VanEsch. Hubbard did not file to run again. Incumbents Pieper, Lones and VanEsch all filed to seek reelection. And so far, there is one non-incumbent candidate, Steve Postier.
On the Heartland School Board, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Kent Allen, Tammy Ott and Steven Stebbing. Stebbing did not file to run again. Allen and Ott have filed. Non-incumbent Ryan Goertzen has filed to run as well.
On the McCool School Board, there are three seats up for election this year – those of Ron Clark, Matt Clark and Dan Aude. Ron Clark and Dan Aude did not file to seek reelection. Matt Clark has filed.
On the York School Board, the seats of Alison North, Barb Skaden and Pepper Papineau are up for election this year. All three have filed to seek reelection.
Non-incumbents have until March 1 to state their intentions by filing their candidacies with the York County Clerk’s office.