Incentive program helps producers add conservation practices

YORK -- The Nebraska Soil Carbon Project is ready to enroll acres for producers in the Upper Big Blue and Central Platte Natural Resource Districts.

This project will provide greater financial incentives to producers who utilize key conservation practices in central Nebraska. Farmers can adopt soil health practices -- including cover crops, no-till, and diverse crop rotations -- that store carbon in the soil. This stored carbon can be utilized by private companies to help reach their goals around sustainability. Depending on the practices implemented, producers will earn up to $45 per acre each year.

The goal is to have about 100 producers install these soil health practices on 100,000 acres of farmland over the next five years. For this first year, producers will enroll between now and June 15. The expectation is to enroll 20,000 acres in the first year across the two NRDs.

The Nebraska Soil Carbon Project is a collaboration between the two Natural Resources Districts (NRDs), Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), The Nature Conservancy, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium, Cargill, Target and McDonald’s. The Nature Conservancy manages the new program, which will provide $8 million for farmers in the next five years.