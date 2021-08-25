Inauguration of York College president set for September

YORK – Dr. Samuel Smith was named the new York College president in the summer of 2020.

However, the historical inauguration event was not held, thanks to health restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has announced an inauguration will be held for Dr. Smith in September.

Dr. Smith is a 1995 YC graduate. He holds a Doctor of Education Degree from Union University and completed the Master of Biblical Studies degree and Bachelor of Arts in Bible at Lipscomb University.

Smith started his career in higher education as an assistant residence hall director and campus minister, eventually climbing the ranks at Lipscomb University to residence life director, then associate dean of students and, finally, dean of student life.

Smith is York College’s 21st president.

Smith and his wife, Lisa, met at Lipscomb University, where Lisa earned a bachelor’s degree in dietetics and biology. She has worked as a financial aid professional at Lipscomb, and has taught preschool. However, her true calling has been “administrator” at the Smith household, helping provide a great home for the family. Lisa and Sam have three children: Brooklyn, Bear and Boden.

More details about the upcoming inauguration will be announced in the near future. The event has been set for September 24.