In the lead -- York County cowboy headed to championship rodeo

Minot, ND – A Nebraska cowboy – who is from Waco -- is in first place as he heads to a championship rodeo in North Dakota.

Reed Kraeger leads the steer wrestling event as he has qualified for the RAM Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Minot Oct. 14-16.

He’s aboard a horse he never thought he’d ride again, after the gelding, named Tyco, came down with pleuropneumonia in July of last year.

After two months spent at Kansas State University’s veterinary clinic and seven different medications, veterinarians finally found a human medicine that helped him heal.

“I couldn’t be more tickled,” Kraeger said, of his horse’s recovery. “We almost lost him. I knew he had the heart” to overcome the illness.

Kraeger has rodeoed with two other steer wrestling Badlands contestants, Logan Lemmel and Cyler Dowling, hazing for them and offering rodeo advice when needed. This is Lemmel’s first circuit finals qualification, and Kraeger takes pride in knowing he helped get Lemmel to Minot.

“I’m more excited about getting Logan to his first circuit finals,” he said, “and how excited Logan was about it.”

Other Nebraska contestants competing in Minot include team ropers Dustin Harris, O’Neill; Ty Talsma, Verdigre; Cooper White, Hershey and Tucker White, Hershey; steer wrestler Jake Kraupie, Bridgeport; bareback rider Chad Phipps, Burwell; and breakaway ropers Misti Brown, Valentine, and Brandy Schaack, Chadron. Schaack is the number one breakaway roper going into the finals.

First place leaders heading into this year’s circuit finals include bareback rider Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D.; saddle bronc rider Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D.; tie-down roper Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D.; team ropers Clay Ullery, Valleyview, Alb. (heading); Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. (heeling); and Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. (barrel racing).

The Badlands Circuit Finals take place in Minot at the N.D. State Fair Center.