In memory of K-9 Deputy Nitro II

YORK – Nitro II, the young K-9 partner of a York County deputy sheriff, left a large paw print during her short few months in the department.
Nitro II was killed earlier this week when an apparently suicidal York man crashed the patrol unit he had stolen into another vehicle, pile-driving both into a moving train at the Delaware Avenue crossing. Kyle Ediger was the innocent Hampton teacher, varsity boys basketball coach and groom-to-be who died while waiting in his vehicle for the train to pass. Nitro II was in her kennel inside the cruiser stolen and driven at high speed by Joseph A. Stoltenberg, 43.
By mid-day Thursday a fundraising project initiated by York Adopt a Pet to help pay the considerable costs of a replacement for Nitro II was then only 24 hours old. Yet in that short time, said shelter manager Susan Rodabaugh, a remarkable $13,500 had already been given.
Rodabaugh said people may donate through the project’s GoFundMe account, at the yorkadoptapet.com website via PayPal or by mailing or stopping by with a check.
“Several checks have walked in the door,” said Rodabaugh, “and I am sure some will be mailed to me. Whatever works for folks,” she said, “we work with anything” that will support the fund.
One other effort, also local, is Heather Karber of Fourth Street Boutique making and selling T-shirts honoring Nitro II at her store.
Karber said Deputy Brad Melby visited her and the two worked together on a layout that includes the K-9 deputy’s photo designed onto the front with her name, Nitro II. On the back, said Karber, is the K-9’s “end of watch date” (the day she was killed) incorporated in an eye-catching paw print on the back.
Shirts are $20 and may be purchased online at www.4th-street-boutique-llc.myshopify.com/collections/fundraiser. Karber said 100% of proceeds will be donated to the fund.
Also, word has come to Rodabaugh that a group of Omaha police officers has mounted their own fund drive as well.
Rodabaugh explained the monies collected will go toward the considerable cost of purchasing another dog, but also to help defray the expenses of training, transportation, K-9 certification, a new onboard kennel, etc.
Nitro II was obtained thanks to a $6,500 donation from the Howe family of York in memory of Tony Howe, a well-known former deputy who was with Omaha PD at the time he, himself, died in a tragic wreck on I-80 while commuting from York.
Tony’s beloved K-9 partner’s name was Nitro, thus the young dog that joined the department only a couple months or so ago thanks was anointed with the same name.
Nitro II was a Dutch shepherd born and bred in Poland and possessed of a specific bloodline of shepherds that has more intense drive in combination with ideal temperament for law enforcement duty.