In memory of K-9 Deputy Nitro II

Karber said Deputy Brad Melby visited her and the two worked together on a layout that includes the K-9 deputy’s photo designed onto the front with her name, Nitro II. On the back, said Karber, is the K-9’s “end of watch date” (the day she was killed) incorporated in an eye-catching paw print on the back.

Shirts are $20 and may be purchased online at www.4th-street-boutique-llc.myshopify.com/collections/fundraiser. Karber said 100% of proceeds will be donated to the fund.

Also, word has come to Rodabaugh that a group of Omaha police officers has mounted their own fund drive as well.

Rodabaugh explained the monies collected will go toward the considerable cost of purchasing another dog, but also to help defray the expenses of training, transportation, K-9 certification, a new onboard kennel, etc.

Nitro II was obtained thanks to a $6,500 donation from the Howe family of York in memory of Tony Howe, a well-known former deputy who was with Omaha PD at the time he, himself, died in a tragic wreck on I-80 while commuting from York.

Tony’s beloved K-9 partner’s name was Nitro, thus the young dog that joined the department only a couple months or so ago thanks was anointed with the same name.

Nitro II was a Dutch shepherd born and bred in Poland and possessed of a specific bloodline of shepherds that has more intense drive in combination with ideal temperament for law enforcement duty.