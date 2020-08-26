“In God We Trust” to be placed on commissioners’ wall

YORK – A couple of years ago, the York County Commissioners were asked to consider placing the words “In God We Trust” somewhere inside or outside the courthouse. They agreed that it was a project they were interested in.

The project was put on hold until the renovations to the courthouse were done and the new commissioners’ meeting room was completed (because that is where the display will be located).

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin volunteered to lead the project, looking at art providers, designs, prices, etc.

This week, he brought options to the board and they approved it wholeheartedly.

Bulgrin said he was bringing forward design and project options from Gale’s Welding in Waco.

The metal display will be located on a wall in the commissioners’ chambers, between the American and Nebraska flags.

It was determined that the display will include the words, “In God We Trust,” along with the county seal.

The metal artwork will be custom made.

“They have a very talented group over there (at Gale’s Welding) and this will be really neat,” Bulgrin said.