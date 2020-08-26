“In God We Trust” to be placed on commissioners’ wall

YORK – A couple of years ago, the York County Commissioners were asked to consider placing the words “In God We Trust” somewhere inside or outside the courthouse. They agreed that it was a project they were interested in.
The project was put on hold until the renovations to the courthouse were done and the new commissioners’ meeting room was completed (because that is where the display will be located).
Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin volunteered to lead the project, looking at art providers, designs, prices, etc.
This week, he brought options to the board and they approved it wholeheartedly.
Bulgrin said he was bringing forward design and project options from Gale’s Welding in Waco.
The metal display will be located on a wall in the commissioners’ chambers, between the American and Nebraska flags.
It was determined that the display will include the words, “In God We Trust,” along with the county seal.
The metal artwork will be custom made.
“They have a very talented group over there (at Gale’s Welding) and this will be really neat,” Bulgrin said.
The board was reminded that when the decision was made to create this artwork, the motion was to not pay for the words portion with taxpayer dollars – rather to go out and solicit donations and/or a grant to pay for that.
They agreed the county could pay for the inclusion of the county seal.
“I have no problem with the county paying for the words, but that was how the vote was taken back when,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “We will solicit funds for the words portion of the display.”
It was noted that the county seal “is the original seal from when the county was born,” Bulgrin said.
The 36-inch seal portion of the project will be financed with money from the inheritance fund.
They agreed that $461 will be paid for the seal and they will solicit for the $278 the words portion will cost.
The installation will be done with county staff.
Bulgrin said it will likely take a month for the artwork to be completed, after it is officially ordered and the funds are available.
