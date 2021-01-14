"In God We Trust" now on commissioners' wall

YORK – A few years ago, a woman traveled around the state of Nebraska, asking counties to consider putting the words “In God We Trust” somewhere in their courthouses.

Some said no, some said they would think about it, some said yes.

York County officials said yes to the notion, but wanted to have time to think about exactly what the display would look like and where it would be placed.

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he would oversee the project and bring ideas as well as updates to the county board.

The commissioners decided to put the project on hold, until the courthouse expansion/renovation project was completed and the new commissioners’ chambers were finished.

Once that was the case, Bulgrin brought forward design and project options from Gale’s Welding in Waco – and the other commissioners approved the project.

The custom-made metal display is now prominently located in the commissioners’ chambers, between the American and Nebraska flags.

It features the words, “In God We Trust,” and York County’s official seal.