Illegal gun, drug case bound over to District Court

YORK – The case against Gildardo Jasso, 40, of Silt, Colo., which involves illegal firearms and drugs, has been bound over to District Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the York County Court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty when he stopped Jasso for driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80.

The trooper says in the affidavit that Jasso “was very argumentative.” He said he requested a license status check and a criminal history check and upon doing so was informed that Jasso has a suspended license in Colorado and a lengthy criminal history for weapons and drugs to include felony convictions.

The trooper said he “noted signs of deceptiveness and physical indications of drug use. He asked for and was denied consent to search the vehicle. He was detained and a canine was brought to sniff the car. The canine indicated to the odor of drugs.”

A search was conducted of the vehicle, during which the trooper found a methamphetamine pipe in the driver’s door pocket, a methamphetamine pipe on the driver’s side floor and a loaded .380 caliber pistol under the driver’s seat. Additional drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container were located as well.

Jasso was arrested at that point.