Illegal firearm, delivery case bound over to District Court

YORK – Daniel Sanchez, 24, of Moreno Valley, Calif., has been charged with multiple felonies after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 in York County.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, conducted by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department, Sanchez was found to be in possession of a considerable amount of high grade marijuana, as well as a firearm.

It is illegal to be in the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a Class 2 felony, which carries s possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; and failure to appear when on bail, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

The failure to appear charge occurred when he failed to be present for appearances in county court, regarding this matter.

Sanchez waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.