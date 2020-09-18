 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illegal firearm case bound over to District Court
0 comments

Illegal firearm case bound over to District Court

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Courthouse Stock 3

YORK – Hunter G. Guillot, 28, of Pineville, La., has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in York County.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

The affidavit of probable cause indicates that a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty, proceeding eastbound, on Interstate 80 when he saw a car sitting on the shoulder facing westbound. Another trooper had already stopped to check on the vehicle as well.

It was discovered that the motorist was sleeping.

The trooper knocked on the window to wake the driver – Guillot – and while doing so saw a Glock pistol between the driver’s seat and the console.

During a license check, it was discovered that Guillot had a valid protection order against him and he was prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

Guillot was arrested and the handgun, bullets and magazine were transferred to the Grand Island state patrol office to be locked into evidence.

The charge against Guillot is a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, upon conviction.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History of Waco
History

History of Waco

  • Updated

Editor's Note - Source: “Yesterday and Today: The History of York County” as written by Jerry Finley

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News