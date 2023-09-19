She likes purple. She owns every detailed hue of every sunrise and sunset that has risen and set before us and every, single, one that will rise and set long after we’re gone. She’s brightest in the morning and melancholy at night. Unless you drive her mad. Then she’ll fight like a devil with final blows, fall thunderstorms, and lightning strikes that foil a fool’s plan.

Yes, you won’t forget her, and she won’t forget you, if you can earn her trust. She’s the one in purple, the precursor to fall and fall herself. She wears it well and she bears it all. She’ll give it all if you do too.

She’s hotter this year, summer has stretched herself out too long. But Regal doesn’t mind. She can wait for the beach beauties to grow chilly with her healing breeze, a release for us all so we all can breathe. She’s best fully dressed too, a mystery. No need to lure with bare skin. She’s better than that.

She’s the northern star of the seasons. She glows under a harvest moon. She’s the bounty coming in. Regal’s fruitful and giving to a fault, but don’t cross her. You don’t know everywhere she’s been. You don’t know what stole her innocence too many harvest moons ago.

Once you reach into her as far as mortals can, then, you’ll just know. She’s been there, done that. She’ll never leave you behind, but you’ll never fully know her entirely either. No, you can’t know the full depth of any woman or the extent a real man will go to lose himself or find himself. You’ll often find him with Regal though, standing side by side. Sowing together. Reaping together. Working together.

The wise men know, you need this woman. She has something to say. She’ll teach you how to share the bounty futile men covet. Those who appreciate Regal’s time of year absolutely know you don’t dictate the autumn of her life, her time. She’ll decide when she’s ready. She’ll decide when the crops turn gold. She’ll decide. Just know that. Appreciate that, and when she says go, you’ll go, day and night and bring her treasures in. Treasures that matter. No fool’s gold here. Hell no, her crop of choice is food. Real food. Real sustenance.

Because everything that matters above everything else passes through her courts. She desires no throne; she runs things in a circle with what matters at the center. It’s not about her and it’s not about you either. It’s about protecting what is precious. What matters is the bounty, the children, the water, all life great and small. Her eyes are forever intent on the real harvest. You may think she’s the type to go wild and stray. And she will, to a point. She can tear you to pieces like the machines that break you down and grind you to a halt. But don’t worry, she’ll be there to mend hearts and hold you tight. Then she will firmly say, dust off the pain, bury it if you must, but always stand up again and get back to work.

She has fallen in total love with one season alone, this one. This one that could provide sustenance to every tribe and every nation on earth and across the universe and multiverses. That is if we allow her to dictate the optimum way to grow and share with authenticity, empathy, empowerment, humility, and most importantly … with love.

Just remember, Regal knows. Listen to her. She’s the bushels you chase. But she’s disgusted by what you waste in haste, not sharing even a single substantial kernel with the hungry, poor, forgotten, and distraught. Yes, selfish ones, take serious heed as she spots you acres away. You can’t trick her. She’s got you pegged in a corner, trapped. She’s walking away. Don’t chase her. Don’t. Even. Try.

Mere men try and claim the harvest as their own creation, but Regal in her splendor has staked the final claim. She’ll ultimately decide how she cares for you precisely by how you care for her … so truly care, you truly must. Or else, it’s over. Your lust for her will ultimately lose her, and her true love for all will reign supreme. Harvest will be done forever because you didn’t listen to her. So, guard it with all your might, her harvest heart. Then, defending the heart and soul of Regal, you’ll win.