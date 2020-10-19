I-80 pursuit ends in arrest

The troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the Tahoe drove into the median and began facing westbound before it stopped. As the troopers exited the patrol vehicle, the Tahoe began driving again and entered westbound I-80. The troopers initiated a pursuit. The Tahoe continued westbound, driving erratically before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The troopers positioned their patrol vehicle in front of the Tahoe in an attempt to prevent it from reentering I-80. The driver of the Tahoe then drove forward, striking the patrol unit on the passenger side, and turned around to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes. The patrol unit was still able to operate and the troopers again pursued the suspect vehicle. After a short time, the Tahoe drove into the median and came to a stop. The troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident. The entire pursuit was contained between mile markers 365 and 366 and lasted approximately two minutes.