Hydrant flushing underway

YORK – Autumn has arrived and that means it is time for fire hydrant flushing for the York Water Department.

The annual job began this week, says Brandon Osentowski, water foreman for the city.

City workers will start flushing at night and, weather permitting, will do so for the next 2 1/2 weeks. As a result, water running in the curbs will be a common sight for York residents.

The annual flushing is done to make certain the hydrants operate properly, to scour any accumulated sediment in the water mains and to make sure none of the municipal wells are pumping fine sand.

All crews doing the flushing will be using city vehicles and will be wearing city uniforms, so they will be easily identified. This is an effort for residents to know that their work is not suspicious and they are authorized to open up the hydrants.

