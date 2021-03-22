Hy-Vee will open a Dollar Fresh store in York

Lichti said Carlson spent, “a lot of time overlooking and reviewing the documents. She was able to communicate,” in legal-speak with the buyer. “Tina helped me through this process with Hy-Vee since last November,” he added.

And so it is all fact and no rumor that Hy-Vee Corporation, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, has indeed purchased the Lichti building, a former Walmart location, though certainly not the longtime local business itself. Lichti’s will offer all the products and services going forward it always has.

Dollar Fresh, a store model designed and stocked to fit smaller communities like York (see sidebar), will carry Hy-Vee’s flag in town. A new Dollar Fresh is now open in West Point. Another is being developed at the former Orscheln location in Lexington.

The difference for Lichti’s – and it’s a big one – is the store will conduct sales and service (the parts department stocks 125 different oven element models alone, for example) from 39% of the building footprint rather than 100% as before.

The Lichtis hold a five-year lease on their slice of the building at the far east end with an option for five more years after that if they choose to exercise it at that time. The upstairs, where much of the inventory has been tucked away in the past, will be for Hy-Vee to use as it chooses.