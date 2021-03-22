Hy-Vee liquor license given go-ahead from city council

YORK – This past week, the York City Council gave its approval for a Class C liquor license to Hy-Vee for a grocery store location that will soon be coming to York.

A company representative explained to the council that there will be three designated areas for food, wine/spiirts and groceries.

Councilman Matt Wagner asked if there would be a meat-cutting department. The company’s representative said the store will offer meat for sale, but it will be pre-packaged when it arrives at the store, as there will be no cutting department itself in this location.

Councilman Jerry Wilkinson asked how much square footage would be used for the liquor area. The company representative said it would include a 40-foot beer cooler “and a nice-sized liquor area.”

According to the liquor license application, the store, doing business as Dollar Fresh, will be 27,357 square feet in size with 39 employees (five of them being full-time). The store will offer “grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a ‘Wall of Value,’ ready-to-eat meal offerings, a shoe department, Joe Fresh apparel, 525 specialty items, produce, and a wine/spirits department.”

The city council’s approval is a recommendation, as the state liquor commission has the final say in it being granted.

