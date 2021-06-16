HVAC replacement at York High in progress, cost covered by federal dollars

• Heard a report from Summer Boost program director Amy Vernon who said more than 100 students have shown up every day this summer.

A staff of a dozen, including some high school students, supervise the many activities.

The program, said YES principal Kris Friesen, is not to be undervalued.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Summer is a whole new world for them (students) compared to the school year,” she told the board.

Vernon said when she began in 2015, 93 kids enrolled in the voluntary summer program. This year total enrollment is 174.

The reasons are several.

One, she said, is, “We’re reducing that academic slide” inevitable when kids are away from their classrooms. Another is the availability of meals in summer. That alone is a very huge lifestyle element to many children and their families while the normal school lunch program is shut down.

“We’re building life skills with these kids,” Vernon said of students who are getting academics and activities at little or no cost to them.

“It’s fun and kids love it. There’s a lot of great stuff going on,” she concluded.