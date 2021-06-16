HVAC replacement at York High in progress, cost covered by federal dollars

YORK – Replacement of the cooling tower and boilers original to York High School is in progress now.
Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew reported on the project to the school board Monday evening.
Bartholomew said work is “moving right along. The cooling tower is completely out” and “the area will be prepped soon for the new tower” which has been delivered to the site.
Crews now, he said, “Have moved inside to the boilers. That’s a dirty, stinking job,” he observed, having toured the boiler room while work was in progress. “I really appreciate McCormick’s (Plumbing and Heating) today,” he said, for the local company’s dedication to the grungy job. “They are 90% done with the first boiler,” he reported, “There’s some black film” in the building “but that’s construction.”
This is Phase I of the total project. It comes with a price tag of $835,000 that will be paid using COVID Cares Act Relief funds.
“I think the York Board of Education made a very smart decision to utilize these funds for this project,” the superintendent commented. “We won’t have to use any general fund money for this project.”
Phase I will be completed this fall.
In other action the board:
• Heard a report from Summer Boost program director Amy Vernon who said more than 100 students have shown up every day this summer.
A staff of a dozen, including some high school students, supervise the many activities.
The program, said YES principal Kris Friesen, is not to be undervalued.
“Summer is a whole new world for them (students) compared to the school year,” she told the board.
Vernon said when she began in 2015, 93 kids enrolled in the voluntary summer program. This year total enrollment is 174.
The reasons are several.
One, she said, is, “We’re reducing that academic slide” inevitable when kids are away from their classrooms. Another is the availability of meals in summer. That alone is a very huge lifestyle element to many children and their families while the normal school lunch program is shut down.
“We’re building life skills with these kids,” Vernon said of students who are getting academics and activities at little or no cost to them.
“It’s fun and kids love it. There’s a lot of great stuff going on,” she concluded.
• In his brief budget report, Bartholomew said, “May is an important month, especially on the revenue side” where the district got “a nice boost” of just over $4.1 million … “and we needed it,” he added.
On the other side of the budget coin, “May is also an expensive month,” but, on balance, “we’re in good shape. As a matter of fact we are ahead of where we were last year” in financial terms.
“We have more revenue in now (as of Monday) than we did the whole month of June last year.”
• Following a presentation by Ag staff Jason Hirschfeld and Rachelle Staehr the board approved a study trip for students to the Dominican Republic next summer.
The hope is to make an international Ag education trip somewhere outside the country available every four years to YHS students.
So far 13 have indicated interest, about half each from York Middle School and YHS.
• Upon the superintendent’s recommendation, with little business at hand during the summer break, the board cancelled its second June meeting.