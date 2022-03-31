Hundreds of teens learn about opportunities at YCDC Career Day

YORK – It was early on a school day when more than 200 teenagers entered the Holthus Convention Center for the annual York County Development Corporation’s Career Day.

YCDC partnered with the York Area Chamber of Commerce, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and 10 area high schools for the seventh annual event.

Keynote speaker for the event was Taylor Siebert, founder of Striv Inc.

In addition, 29 area business professionals from six different industries were in attendance to discuss what they do within their careers and what opportunities are available to the students, in York County.

The professionals were divided into panels, based on their industries, and were available for break-out sessions. They were broken into the following categories: Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Human Services and Education; Communications and Information Systems; Business, Marketing and Management; Skilled and Technical Sciences; and Health Services.

YCDC Director Lisa Hurley said the job fair portion was included this year, “but with a twist. The job fair was a breakout session featuring employers who could hire any of the attending students while in school, or immediately following graduation.”

Participating schools were Centennial, Cross County, Dorchester, Fillmore Central, Hampton, Heartland, McCool Junction, Nebraska Lutheran, Shickley and York Public.

“The goal of the career day is to expose students to the various careers in our region and connect them to businesses,” Hurley explained. “The ultimate goal is to show students not only that we do have and will have jobs in the area when they are ready, that it is okay to come home after college or the military to pursue their careers. Last year, a student remarked, ‘I never knew that was what they did there,’ after hearing Erin Holtzen of Cyclonaire explain the company’s processes. ‘I knew that building was there but had no idea what was inside. It is cool to hear what is happening there,’ the student said. This was a common theme as students asked questions to the panelists about their careers.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.