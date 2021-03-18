 Skip to main content
Hundreds of drug units case bound over
YORK – A case against a 23-year-old Michigan man, which involves the possession of hundreds of THC cartridges, has been bound over to District Court.

Bryce L. Saxton of Cassopolis, Mich., waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

He has been formally charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, Saxton’s charges stem from a traffic stop in York County, which was initiated by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The probable cause affidavit says the trooper pulled over a vehicle with Vermont license plates for a traffic violation. Saxton was the driver of that vehicle and Jalana Saxton, 23, was a passenger. It was also later discovered that another person – Cornelius Glass – was lying down in the back seat and was covered with clothes.

The trooper alleges he could smell the strong odor of raw and burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. He says the occupants could not find their registration – and when he suggested they check the glove box, a marijuana dispensary container could be seen.

After the Saxtons were asked to exit the vehicle, Glass was discovered in the back seat and he too was removed from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found dispensary containers, bags, pouches, grinders, cape pens and rolling papers. They also found in the trunk three large cardboard boxes that contained several hundred individually wrapped THC vape cartridges, according to court documents.

