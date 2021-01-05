Hundreds fed during free Christmas drive-through

YORK – Hundreds of people were fed in a free Christmas drive-through dinner this year, which was sponsored and provided by Faith Lutheran Church in York.

Max Hoover, one of the volunteers working to organize the effort, explained that the church started offering this Christmas Day dinner back in 2009.

This year, they changed things up due to COVID-19 concerns and offered a drive-through setting.

Forty volunteers served up 575 free meals.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to offer the meal from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., but we ran out of food at 12:20 p.m., we had so many people come through,” Hoover said. “I want to apologize for us running out early and having to turn people away, but we actually had more food this year than we did last year when we served a total of 550, but we still ran out early. We just didn’t expect that many people.”

Of the 575 meals served, 55 were delivered to those who are confined to their homes, Hoover said.

He said the vehicles that came through the drive-through weren’t just from York County, he said they saw quite a few from other surrounding counties as well.

Hoover said the church pays for the dinner with a fund they maintain for outreach.