Hundreds attend Careers in Ag Day

YORK – Area high school students were exposed to a wide range of opportunities in the agriculture field at Careers in Ag Day hosted by Cornerstone Bank. According to the Nebraska Department of Education, agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Nebraska, which is why it has become critical to educate the next generation who will be filling big shoes in the industry’s future.

The Careers in Ag Day consisted of high schoolers learning from panels of local farmers, foresters, extension educators, and producers. Students learned about what schooling is needed to go into these fields, what a typical day looks for an agriculturalist, and what opportunities are available.

Ty Heft from Cornerstone Bank said, “We hope to show them that there is a much broader field of jobs than farmers and ranchers as it is typically assumed. We hope they can narrow down a career path after speaking with experienced professionals across many different agricultural occupations.”

If one looks around, York County is surrounded by agriculture and agriculture is the reason why smaller communities in York County continue to thrive.

“It is important to invest in the next generation as they will be the ones to continue this way of life,” said Heft.

After 32 consecutive years of putting on the event, there are a couple of factors that make the students want to come back. One of the key factors is the individuals who take the time to talk to students one-on-one about the different facets of agriculture from ag insurance to raising crops.

Heft said, “They all understand the importance of taking the time to show the students why they do what they do and how they got to where they are.”

Students were also able to listen to keynote speaker Hannah Klitz who is the owner and operator of Oak Barn Beef. Klitz shared how she got into entrepreneurship and what her day to day looks like as a cattle producer with her husband, Eric. She gave students tips on how to start a farm to table business. She stressed on the importance of starting small and figuring out financials first before starting a business. She also talked about marketing locally and how to build relationships with customers.

She said her ultimate goal as an entrepreneur is to “put a positive face on farming.”

Heft said Klitz was the perfect keynote speaker because she has an ability to relate to the students because it wasn’t too long ago, she was in the students’ shoes.

“She has been extremely successful with her business, Oak Barn Beef, at such a young age and that is what we wanted the students to see,” said Heft.

Cornerstone thanks all of the following individuals and businesses for presenting: Cornerstone Bank, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Cornerstone Insurance Group, Wild Roots Greenhouse, Merrick and Hamilton County Extension, Kim Slezak from the Society of American Foresters, York and Polk Extension, Mike Frazier, the United States Department of Agriculture, Pioneer, Orthman Ag, Monsanto, Word and Deed Communications, Mike Bergen, Beauty View Dairy, Heartland Farm Partners, Poet Bioprocessing, Central Valley Ag, Central City Veterinary Clinic, Aurora Ethanol Plan Manager, Orthman Ag, Akrs Equipment.

Cornerstone would also like to thank the Holthus Convention Center staff who helped with setting up and making sure everything ran smoothly. Cornerstone looks forward to another year of helping students discover opportunities in ag.

Last, but not least, they thank the schools and students who are willing to attend the event.

Heft said, “There is no Careers in Ag Day without them. We look forward to them all next year.”