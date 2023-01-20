Humanities Nebraska speaker/musician entertains

YORK – Speaker/musician David Marsh presented the program “Music of the Plains” at the York Area Senior Center. The presentation was made possible by Humanities Nebraska (HN), the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the York Senior Center as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

The experienced musician from Denton has been playing music since he was seven years old with his father. Prior to dedicating his musical talent to the Humanities Nebraska, Marsh was a licensed mental health practitioner for 25 years at Lincoln Public Schools.

His goal at Humanities Nebraska is to combine education with music to inform others on the history of the Great Plains. He said pioneers who settled in the Plains traveled from far and wide and endured many joys and hardships. Marsh’s primary goal in this program is to demonstrate the various cultures represented by the courageous folks living in the Plains and to share stories and sing songs that arose out of their common experience of early life in Nebraska.

The first part of his presentation included the oldest form of instrumental music, the spoons. Ancient cultures like the Egyptians, Romans and Greeks played spoons often in their battle marches. It was a sign to “prepare for battle.” The spoons have been played in the Irish, Turkish, Russian, French-Canadian and American cultures as well in jug bands and folk music.

Speaking of those traveling to the Plains, Marsh said, “I want you to imagine loading all you can in a covered wagon or riding on horseback and putting things in a small saddle bag. You would be pretty picky with what you would take with you. If you didn’t have any musical instruments to carry with you, you might have picked up a couple of spoons. It’s kind of a folk tradition to play with what you have, not going out and buying new, fangled instruments.”

The clicking and clacking of the spoons was followed by the sweet, strumming sounds of the Autoharp. Marsh said the Autoharp is a development of an instrument called the zither. A German immigrant invented the Autoharp at the end of the 19th century. The wooden instrument features 36 strings strung across the top of the body, similar to a guitar. It has become a staple in bluegrass, folk and country music over the years.

Other instruments played were the hammered dulcimer, the banjo and the accordion. Marsh played the classical songs “Skip to my Lou” and “Home on The Range.” The seniors’ favorite was the “John Henry Steel Driving Man” song. Marsh said, “The folklore comes from the story of an African American man by the name of John Henry who worked for the railroad.” Henry was a first generational, free black man who worked in the Big Bend Tunnel in West Virginia. The tunnel was carved in the Big Bend Mountain for the railroad to go through, and it required men including John Henry to pound at the mountain rock in order to insert the dynamite. The whole back story of the song is about Henry competing with the steam drill, which was a new and improved piece of technology of the time.

“The Music of the Plains” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers’ bureau in the nation.

Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations and ethnic organizations. HN sponsors the largest speakers bureau program in the U.S., according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.