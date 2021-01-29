Human trafficking disruption training a valuable resource

Holiday Inn Express of York General Manager Tracy Travis and her employees complete two types of training: that offered by York County Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as an online training program. “Everyone needs to learn about it so we an keep our eyes open,” Travis said. While not common, Travis said there have been suspicious incidents, usually involving domestic violence in general. “It’s not common, but if our staff sees something they know to do something,” Travis said. She recalled one particular situation: “I’ve had one incident where I felt it was a guy who took advantage of a girls who got drunk. He just wouldn’t leave her alone.” Staff called the authorities, and the two were separated.