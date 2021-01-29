Human trafficking disruption training a valuable resource

YORK – Something as simple as a sign behind a hotel front desk can make a difference in the life of someone being victimized by human trafficking.
The sign of hope is also a sign of commitment to ending human trafficking at one of the state’s major human trafficking hotspots: the Interstate 80 and Highway 81 interchange. Training on recognizing, reporting and rescuing these victims – most under the age of 18, and used in sex trafficking – has been completed by many area businesses and organization, the training customized for the type of entity being taught.
Two years ago concerned citizens formed the York County Human Trafficking Task Force, which is made up by members of law enforcement, employees in the area’s hospitality industry, medical professionals, religious leaders and others. The task force offers the community information on how to keep traffickers from victimizing those most vulnerable.
The sign of hope and commitment tells both traffickers and victims that employees have completed training on how to help those being trafficked. The exploitation knows no race, gender or age. Even children aren’t safe. According to Innocents at Risk, a nonprofit founded to combat child exploitation and human trafficking, in the United States alone 300,000 children are forced into prostitution and child pornography each year.
Knowing what to do, how and when could empower anyone to combat the staggering statistic.
Holiday Inn Express of York General Manager Tracy Travis and her employees complete two types of training: that offered by York County Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as an online training program. “Everyone needs to learn about it so we an keep our eyes open,” Travis said. While not common, Travis said there have been suspicious incidents, usually involving domestic violence in general. “It’s not common, but if our staff sees something they know to do something,” Travis said. She recalled one particular situation: “I’ve had one incident where I felt it was a guy who took advantage of a girls who got drunk. He just wouldn’t leave her alone.” Staff called the authorities, and the two were separated.
Donna Bitner, who serves on the York County Human Trafficking Task Force, said subtlety is important when reporting suspected trafficking. “Don’t put yourself in any danger,” Bitner emphasized. She said to contact authorities, but to do so with caution. “Let [police] know what you think is going on,” Bitner said. “Provide as much information as you can without endangering the victim or yourself.”
York’s unique location lends itself to a silent epidemic. Statistically, nearly all of Nebraska’s human trafficking hot spots line Interstate 80; York also has the Highway 81 traveler factor. That makes Travis and her fellow hospitality workers an essential facet of disrupting human trafficking. “Everybody does, but I feel like our [industry] does that more,” Travis said.
Bitner said human trafficking can affect anyone; however, the youngest victims are a major source of inspiration to stay vigilant. “Part of it is that it’s mostly children involved,” Bitner said. “It tugs at the heartstrings when kids are being taken advantage of in some way.”
“It’s wrong. We need to get the information out there.”
Nationwide resources are available, but the York community has its own resources as well: IN AN EMERGENCY DIAL 911. York County Sheriff’s Department (402-362-4927), York Police Department (402-363-2640), the York County Human Trafficking Task Force (402-362-2621), Hope Crisis Center (1-877-388-4673). The National Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888 (or text “BEFREE” to 233733).