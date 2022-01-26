Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month recognized in York

YORK – This past week, the York City Council passed a resolution that recognizes January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, as well as recognizing the many local efforts here and those around the nation to combat this very serious issue in today’s society.

Donna Bitner, a member of the local task force to fight human trafficking, spoke to the council.

She noted the group (which includes activists, health care professionals and law enforcement) organized four years ago, “with the intention to provide awareness. Human trafficking does exist and it does happen here. We have law enforcement, medical and other experts provide information to local businesses about how to recognize the signs that human trafficking is taking place. We talk to local business people and their employees who might see these signs, especially with the traveling public, and how to respond should they see suspicious activity that could mean human trafficking is taking place.”

Bitner said right now, three officers from the sheriff’s department and two from the police department have been working as educators in the matter.