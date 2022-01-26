Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month recognized in York

YORK – This past week, the York City Council passed a resolution that recognizes January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, as well as recognizing the many local efforts here and those around the nation to combat this very serious issue in today’s society.
Donna Bitner, a member of the local task force to fight human trafficking, spoke to the council.
She noted the group (which includes activists, health care professionals and law enforcement) organized four years ago, “with the intention to provide awareness. Human trafficking does exist and it does happen here. We have law enforcement, medical and other experts provide information to local businesses about how to recognize the signs that human trafficking is taking place. We talk to local business people and their employees who might see these signs, especially with the traveling public, and how to respond should they see suspicious activity that could mean human trafficking is taking place.”
Bitner said right now, three officers from the sheriff’s department and two from the police department have been working as educators in the matter.
This type of education is particularly important to actively circulate in communities such as York because so many pass by and through every single day of the year, via Interstate 80 and Highway 81. There are many lodging properties, restaurants and convenience stores in York, especially at the interchange, where thousands upon thousands of travelers have interaction. And as seen through the local court system, many of these travelers participate in illegal activities such as drug trafficking . . . with the potential of human trafficking as well.
Therefore, educating the public regarding the signs of such activity might stop someone from being hurt, and maybe just save a life.
Bitner read the proclamation into the record, which says, “Human trafficking is a nationwide public crisis with victims and survivors everything. Human trafficking is modern day slavery. Women and girls are the primary victims; however, anyone can become a victim of trafficking. Victims and survivors come from every background, race, gender, sexual orientation and economic status. Traffickers target individuals who are vulnerable for any reason.
“It is particularly difficult for young people who have been victims of trafficking and exploitation to come forward and report what has happened to them. The Nebraska Legislature has passed laws that positively impact victims by eliminating the statute of limitations for child victims to report their exploitation and exempting victims or witnesses of violent crimes from arrest. All communities should strive to prevent human trafficking before it can occur by promoting safe, healthy and supportive environments. The City of York intends to become a community where human trafficking does not exist, where people have opportunities available to them, and where all people are treated as fully human and worth of supportive community and freedom.”