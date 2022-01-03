Howe family donates money for county drug dog, in honor of husband and dad

This Nitro is just a year old, but she’s state certified and has already been working. She passed her certification in November and has been out on patrol for just over a month. Deputy Fifield said she has already had seven “hits” – one leading to the discovery of cocaine at an accident scene on Interstate 80.

Having another drug dog in the sheriff’s department is important, explained Sheriff Vrbka. “Now, we have three dogs total with two on nights and one during the day. Before, when we just had one, that handler deputy and the dog were really on call 24 hours a day, every day. Now, with three, if a dog is needed at any time, we can switch it around so people and the dogs can have some time off.”

Sgt. Melby said a drug dog can usually stay in service about 8-9 years.

They also live with their officer partners – in service and after.

Steph said her sons – one of whom was just a little guy when his dad was with the York County Sheriff’s Department and two who weren’t born yet – do remember living with Nitro.

So what made them decide to make such a substantial donation?