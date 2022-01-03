Howe family donates money for county drug dog, in honor of husband and dad

YORK – In the early 2000s, York County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Howe was teamed up with Nitro, his canine partner. They worked many shifts and situations over the years; they had many hits, seizures and arrests; they had a lot of working and just plain living hours together as Nitro was also part of the family.
In January, 2012, Howe was killed in a tragic accident on Interstate 80 on his way to work.
Now, a decade later, Tony’s wife, Steph, and their sons, Jacob, Tyler and Ben, have made a very special donation to the county, to honor the late law enforcement officer and that special dog named Nitro.
They have donated a substantial amount of money to purchase a new service dog for the York County Sheriff’s Department.
And, of course, her name is Nitro.
Nitro, who was born in Poland, received her introduction to law enforcement in Texas before being trained and certified by York County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Melby.
She’s been a part of the department for just a few weeks now, working with Deputy Chris Fifield who is her full-time handler.
The Howe family was invited to come to the sheriff’s department over the holidays, to meet the new Nitro. It was also an opportunity for the sheriff’s department to thank the family and remember Tony’s service.
“This whole thing began when I was contacted by an individual who said someone in town was interested in purchasing a drug dog for the department,” explained Sheriff Paul Vrbka. “I got more information and found out it was Steph Howe who wanted to do it in honor of Tony.”
Then-deputies Howe, Melby and Vrbka worked together, “back in the old days.”
“When I spoke with her about what she and the boys wanted to do, we immediately thought we better name the new dog Nitro, in honor of the first and of Tony,” Sheriff Vrbka said.
It wasn’t a small donation to make this happen. Sgt. Melby said a “green dog” (not trained or certified) costs about $6,500.
This particular Dutch Shepherd hailed Poland (where the dogs are bred to have more intense “prey drive” and just the right temperament). She was then sent to Pace Setter Canines in Liberty Hill, Texas. The county purchased her, they named her Nitro and Sgt. Melby trained/certified her.
He also trained/certified the first Nitro.
Matter of fact, Sgt. Melby has trained/certified an incredible number of service dogs over the years. He certified 12 just in 2021 (as he does the work for outside agencies as well). He’s exercised his expertise every dog that’s worked for York County over the years – which now numbers eight.
This Nitro is just a year old, but she’s state certified and has already been working. She passed her certification in November and has been out on patrol for just over a month. Deputy Fifield said she has already had seven “hits” – one leading to the discovery of cocaine at an accident scene on Interstate 80.
Having another drug dog in the sheriff’s department is important, explained Sheriff Vrbka. “Now, we have three dogs total with two on nights and one during the day. Before, when we just had one, that handler deputy and the dog were really on call 24 hours a day, every day. Now, with three, if a dog is needed at any time, we can switch it around so people and the dogs can have some time off.”
Sgt. Melby said a drug dog can usually stay in service about 8-9 years.
They also live with their officer partners – in service and after.
Steph said her sons – one of whom was just a little guy when his dad was with the York County Sheriff’s Department and two who weren’t born yet – do remember living with Nitro.
So what made them decide to make such a substantial donation?
“We knew there was a need and we had a lot of conversations about how this was a passion of Tony’s,” Steph said. “We wanted to give back. I remember when Tony got his dog, we had to raise money for it. So it’s good to see in this day and age there is more support from the county and the community for the canine program.”
“We really appreciate the Howes helping the department like this,” Sheriff Vrbka said as the Howe boys petted an energetic Nitro II.
“She’s definitely a high end dog, like the others we have now,” Sgt. Melby said as he watched the very attentive Nitro.
As she tugged on her leash, with great eagerness because she recognized she was outside the sheriff’s department, Deputy Fifield said she was “extra excited because she wants to go to work. She knows why she is here and she can’t wait to get started.”
The brown dog with striking black markings/accents is likely to be a superstar in the department, the officers said. She shows a lot of promise already, with a great attitude.
“It’s been a while since Tony and Nitro were with the York County Sheriff’s Department and it’s been 10 years already since his accident,” Steph Howe said. “We are just happy to do this, for the county, for the department, in honor of Tony and our Nitro.”