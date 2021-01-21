Phase 1B has not yet started in York County, but it is anticipated that it will begin soon. If you are 65 years of age and older, you can go to the Four Corners website at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/ and register yourself on the waiting list. Once the vaccine is locally available for Phase 1B, health officials will contact you and let you know when and where to go.
How to get a COVID-19 vaccination in York County
