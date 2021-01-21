 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to get a COVID-19 vaccination in York County
0 comments

How to get a COVID-19 vaccination in York County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Phase 1B has not yet started in York County, but it is anticipated that it will begin soon. If you are 65 years of age and older, you can go to the Four Corners website at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/ and register yourself on the waiting list. Once the vaccine is locally available for Phase 1B, health officials will contact you and let you know when and where to go.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auditorium work continues
Latest News

Auditorium work continues

  • Updated

YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new cei…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News