How to get a COVID-19 test in York County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
McCOOK – A 21-year-old woman from Henderson was among a group of people who were arrested on drug charges after a state patrol traffic stop on…
- Updated
YORK – A woman, whom the victim categorized as being a “sex worker,” has pleaded guilty to robbing the man who she had agreed to meet in York.
- Updated
County Court
- Updated
YORK – Ronda Clark, PA-C, has been named this year’s York Chamber of Commerce Hometown Hero.
- Updated
YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce has presented this year’s Focus On York Award to six parents who are spearheading the Peyton Parker Lane P…
- Updated
YORK – Bill and Lorraine Grenfell, the managing owners of both Runza Restaurants in York, were presented the D. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spi…
- Updated
YORK – Hrolfr Rognirhar, 38, of Gresham has been charged with five felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon while being a prohibited person.
- Updated
YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce has given this year’s Outstanding Small Business Award to Harlow Homes.
- Updated
YORK – The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in York County has greatly improved, according to figures provided by the Four Corners Hea…
- Updated
YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new cei…