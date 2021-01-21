 Skip to main content
How to get a COVID-19 test in York County
There is a Test Nebraska site in York, which is located at the West View Medical Building, at 2139 North Lincoln Ave. It is open from 9-11 a.m., on Wednesdays. You can also contact your health care provider and inquire about other testing times, locations and options.

