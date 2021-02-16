How low can you go? York area has unusually frigid temperatures

YORK – Double-digit air temperatures have dominated thermometers in York since February 14, the lowest clocking in at -31 degrees Fahrenheit most recently Tuesday, February 16 as recorded at York Municipal Airport.
Across the state, record temperatures abound. York is no exception. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports a February average high air temperature at 38 degrees Fahrenheit, and an average low of 18 degrees Fahrenheit.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a relatively balmy air temperature high of 12 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday, February 17. Still, wind chills between -8 and -18 Fahrenheit are expected. For the last several days, York County has been under a Wind Chill Warning, but temperatures are on the move to readings closer to normal.
There isn’t necessarily a hard-and-fast number that leads to a Wind Chill Warning being declared. The National Weather Service defines it as “dangerously cold wind chill values… expected or occurring.” The NWS also defines it as conditions that can cause hypothermia or frostbite in just minutes. The temperatures meriting a Wind Chill Warning vary state-to-state, based on region’s overall climate data. A temperature causing issuing of a Wind Chill Advisory in Nebraska, for example, is different than a reading in Alaska or Florida.
Record-setting temperatures like those experienced as of late are not always indicative of climate change. Unusually cold temperatures in a relatively short period of time (a few months, for example) are not an indication of a region’s climate, in terms of climate change (often mistakenly referred to as “global warming”). The same goes for extremely hot seasons. Climate and weather are closely related, however. Weather consists of more short-term past, present and future readings, which are attached to the condition’s given time (for example, York Municipal Airport’s -31-degree measurement Tuesday). Climate consists of a bigger picture, utilizing data recorded for 30 years or more, according to NOAA. Said data includes daily – even hourly – observations recorded over this course of time all over the world, which are then mathematically calculated. Data collected includes average temperature, average precipitation, and average humidity.
Weather-wise, step foot outside and it’s easy to believe the conditions in the York area the past few days have been record-setting or nearly record-setting – and dangerous. Skin exposed to temperatures below -10 degrees Fahrenheit can lead to frostbite can occur in as little as ten minutes. People and pets are encouraged to stay inside – and start counting down the days until spring.