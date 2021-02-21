How COVID affected the use of parks and recreation facilities

YORK – The existence of COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic certainly has had an impact on the usage of parks and recreational facilities in the City of York over the past year.

This week, York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts provided her annual report to the administration, mayor and city council.

“A lot of people might now understand the affect it has had, on the attendance and the usage of our facilities this year, so I wanted to bring you this information,” Folts said to the council.

She noted that the figures for the city auditorium were skewed because the facility was also closed due to renovations. The auditorium has been closed since March 16, 2020.

Regarding the ballpark complex rentals, the number was down 241. There is typically an average of 574. Folts noted the ballfield complex was closed for a considerable amount of time, due to the pandemic, from March 16 to Aug. 1. She said the facility did see some usage thanks to York College.

When it came to the community center – the facility has an average number of 17,157 member check-ins. That number is down, in this 12-month period of pandemic, by 5,970. She said that was due to a three-month closure period, from March 16 to June 8.