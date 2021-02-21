 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How COVID affected the use of parks and recreation facilities
0 comments

How COVID affected the use of parks and recreation facilities

{{featured_button_text}}
aquatic center

YORK – The existence of COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic certainly has had an impact on the usage of parks and recreational facilities in the City of York over the past year.

This week, York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts provided her annual report to the administration, mayor and city council.

“A lot of people might now understand the affect it has had, on the attendance and the usage of our facilities this year, so I wanted to bring you this information,” Folts said to the council.

She noted that the figures for the city auditorium were skewed because the facility was also closed due to renovations. The auditorium has been closed since March 16, 2020.

Regarding the ballpark complex rentals, the number was down 241. There is typically an average of 574. Folts noted the ballfield complex was closed for a considerable amount of time, due to the pandemic, from March 16 to Aug. 1. She said the facility did see some usage thanks to York College.

When it came to the community center – the facility has an average number of 17,157 member check-ins. That number is down, in this 12-month period of pandemic, by 5,970. She said that was due to a three-month closure period, from March 16 to June 8.

The same was true for the aquatic center. The average attendance is 16,068 – it was down 5,982. There was also closure time at the swimming pool, due to COVID-19 concerns. The aquatic center was open, in 2020, between June 15 and Aug. 9.

Regarding the usage of park shelters and fields, they were down by 36, from an average of 166 rentals. The parks were closed to the public from March 16 through June 1. Despite that closure, there were still 107 park shelter rentals over the course of the year. There were also the following rentals at ballfields: Levitt, 23; and Miller and Beaver Parks, 95.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News