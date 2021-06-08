 Skip to main content
Horne graduates from College of Saint Mary
OMAHA - College of Saint Mary saw 98 students in this year's spring graduating class. These students received their degrees at commencement on Sunday, May 16, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Among them was Hannah Horne of Exeter who earned her Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.

The commencement address was delivered by former Nebraska state senator and community activist Brenda Council.

CSM President Dr. Maryanne Stevens presented degrees to the graduates.

The Spirit of Saint Mary Award, the University's highest accolade, was awarded to Nicole McPhillips.

