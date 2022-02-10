Horizontal Boring and Tunneling Co. to make television debut

EXETER -- Exeter residents might want to tune into Bloomberg TV next Saturday afternoon as local business Horizontal Boring and Tunneling Co. will be featured on their “World’s Greatest!…” television show.

The show, which according to their website, hopes to “captivate audiences with quality ‘edutainment’ that entertains while it educates. . .World’s Greatest prides itself on highlighting the positive and making sure that audiences are able to connect with and understand the companies behind products people use every single day.”

The producers of the show reached out to Horizontal after searching for the right company for a show on underground construction. According to Horizontal’s administrative coordinator Lindsey DeBoer, the producers interviewed several underground construction companies and in March of 2021 spoke with her before investigating the possibility further during discussions with Horizontal President Brent Moore and Senior Project Manager/Estimator Kenton Moore.

It wasn’t the size of some of the projects the company has completed that attracted the show, according to DeBoer it was, “more the company as a whole, what separates us from the competition. They were interested in our history and the adversities we had overcome.”